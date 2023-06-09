Pat Casey, a 29-year old BMX star, died on Tuesday when he was involved in an accident at a motocross park in Ramona, Calif., according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. While riding on a dirt bike at the Slayground Motorcross Park, Casey lost control of his bike, and ended up being thrown from it.

"We were shocked and saddened to hear of Pat's tragic and untimely death yesterday and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world," USA BMX CEO B.A. Anderson said in a statement.

According to CBS 8, Casey was found without a pulse and needing CPR when rescue personnel arrived on the scene. First responders attempted to resuscitate Casey for 55 minutes and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department says that Casey's bike ended up landing on top of him when he lost control of it.

The racing compound is owned by seven-time X Games medalist and motocross star Axell Hodges. Police also added that an investigation into Casey's death is currently ongoing.

Casey became a professional BMX rider when he turned professional at just 14 years old. He ended up winning his first X Games medal in 2012 when he came in third place in the BMX Freestyle Park event. In 2013, Casey won a silver medal in the BMX Air event before finally earning a gold medal in 2021.