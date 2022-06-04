Trainer Chad Brown will try to win the Pennine Ridge Stakes for a record third time when he sends out two horses -- the favored Unanimous Consent and Napoleonic War -- in the 2022 Pennine Ridge Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The race, a nine-furlong turf race, has been around since 2014, and Brown won it in '16 with Camelot Kitten and '19 with Demarchelier. For Saturday Brown's Unanimous Consent is listed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Pennine Ridge Stakes odds, while Napoleonic War is third in the odds in the six-horse field, at 3-1. Todd Pletcher's Emmanuel is getting 5-2 odds.

Post time for the $200,000 Pennine Ridge Staes 2022 is 5:12 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you need to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Pennine Ridge Stakes picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One shocker: Weir is down on the chances of Napoleonic War, even though he is one of the major contenders. Listed at 3-1 on the morning line behind only Unanimous Consent and Emmanuel, Napoleonic War has two wins in three career starts. He is coming off a victory in an allowance race at Belmont on May 5.

However, the only time he competed in a stakes race, he finished fourth in the Grade 3 Transylvania Stakes. "Napoleonic War has improved with each race but still seems a cut below," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir prefers three horses over Napoleonic War.

