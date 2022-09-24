Trainer Bob Baffert can set the record for wins by a trainer when he sends out the favored Taiba in the 2022 Pennsylvania Derby on Saturday at Parx. The 69-year-old Baffert has won the Pennsylvania Derby three times, tied with fellow Hall of Famers Woody Stephens and Nick Zito for the most ever. On Saturday, Baffert goes for No. 4 with Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba, who is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Pennsylvania Derby odds. Haskell winner Cyberknife is 3-1 in the 11-horse 2022 Pennsylvania Derby field. Zandon (5-1), Tawny Port (6-1) and White Abarrio (8-1) round out the top five 2022 Pennsylvania Derby horses in the odds.

Post time is 6:10 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2022 Pennsylvania Derby picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Pennsylvania Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Pennsylvania Derby predictions

One surprise: Menez's top pick is not the 5-2 favorite, Taiba. A $1.7 million purchase as a 2-year-old, the lightly raced Taiba has two wins and one second in four career starts. His lone off-the-board finish came when he ran 12th in the Kentucky Derby. He is coming off a second place finish to Cyberknife in the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes on July 23 at Monmouth Park.

In the Haskell Taiba took the lead down the stretch and had no excuse in finishing second. "Taiba just seems to be a little bit of a grinder who doesn't have as much push-button acceleration as my top choice," Menez told SportsLine. See which horse to back at SportsLine.

How to 2022 Pennsylvania Derby picks

Menez's top pick is a horse who is "doing so well right now." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who "could be sitting on a big race." Menez is including these horses in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Pennsylvania Derby 2022? And how has Menez constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Pennsylvania Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Pennsylvania Derby.

2022 Pennsylvania Derby odds, post positions