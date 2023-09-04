Karns City High School (Pa.) quarterback Mason Martin is currently hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed and collapsed lung, according to KDKA. Martin had to be airlifted from the game after collapsing in the third quarter against Redbank Valley.

As Martin continues to fight for his life at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, the community is rallying around the senior quarterback. Karns City held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night to show their support for the 17-year-old quarterback.

On Sunday, Martin's parents shared in a Facebook post that they "need a miracle." They also added that Martin remains in critical condition and they must wait for the swelling to go down to determine the damage to his brain.

During Friday's game, teammates noticed Martin stumbling before he collapsed. The game ended up being cut short after first responders flew Martin to the hospital.

Pastors, school district members and Martin's teammates participated in the candlelight vigil with the 17-year-old's football jersey on display. His teammates also read bible verses at the vigil.

"Mason is a fighter, and I promise you, he will win this battle," Martin's friend, Tate Beighley, said.

There were counselors at the vigil in case any community members needed to talk. Those counselors will also be on hand at the school on Tuesday when students return to class.