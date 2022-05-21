The 2022 Preakness Stakes will run on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. It's the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown, though there will be no Triple Crown winner this year after the connections of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike decided to hold him out of the Preakness Stakes 2022. There's still a lot on the line, however, with a $1.65 million purse up for grabs. The winner will also likely head to the Belmont Stakes with a chance to become just the 37th horse to win two Triple Crown legs. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. He'll try to hold off eight other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders including Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting (7-2) and Kentucky Oaks champion Secret Oath (9-2). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Secret Oath is getting 9-2 Preakness Stakes 2022 odds, but Goldberg says he won't be featuring this filly in his 2022 Preakness Stakes bets. He points primarily to the Arkansas Derby as a case against her chances to win.

In that race, Secret Oath spent much of the time in last place before making a late run. She briefly made it up to second before ultimately settling for third place behind Barber Road and Cyberknife, who won with room to spare. Hammer points out that neither horse who finished in front of her went on to hit the board at the Kentucky Derby, so he doesn't believe Secret Oath will ultimately be a factor in the Preakness 2022.

