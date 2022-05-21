Tyler Gaffalione is the only jockey in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field who has previously won the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. He'll try to make it 2-for-2 in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Gaffalione will be in the mount for Happy Jack in the Preakness Stakes 2022, coming off a 14th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. Happy Jack has just one win in five career starts, but trainer Doug O'Neill says he's made major improvements and expects him to be a live long shot. Happy Jack is 30-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter was the runner-up at Churchill Downs and is the 6-5 favorite, while fourth-place Kentucky Derby finisher Simplification is 6-1. Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2) are both graded-stakes winners who will make their Triple Crown debuts in the 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 147th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans will feature five trainers who have previously won the Preakness Stakes. D. Wayne Lukas is a six-time winner and can tie the record for most wins by a trainer with Secret Oath, who would also become the seventh filly ever to win the Preakness. Steve Asmussen has two Preakness wins to his name and will have a strong chance at a third with race-favorite Epicenter breaking from the No. 8 post. Kenneth McPeek (Creative Minister 10-1), Doug O'Neill (Happy Jack) and Chad Brown (Early Voting) have all won the Preakness, and their experience could be vital on Saturday.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $49.30 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $162.70 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1,025.50 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon, Medina Spirit and Keepmeinmind.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, field, contenders