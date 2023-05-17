Triple Crown season will resume on Saturday with the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Pimlico Race Course will host "The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans," as it has continuously every year since 1909. Mage will be one of the top 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders after winning as a 15-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby. His 2023 Preakness Stakes odds are much shorter this time around as the 8-5 favorite, while First Mission is 5-2. Two of the last six Preakness winners have had double-digit Preakness odds, so no horse should be ruled out of 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. Other challengers to Mage include National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1).

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2023 Preakness Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Click here to see them.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Red Route One

One surprise: Demling is high on Red Route One, even though he's a double-digit underdog. Red Route One is the first stakes winner from the second crop by 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner, but his first crop included 2022 Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting and three-time Grade 1 winner Taiba. Pedigree is a question for several horses in this year's 2023 Preakness field, but Red Route One certainly has one worthy of a major win.

The chestnut horse has run nine times in his career, including six straight graded stakes races after breaking his maiden in a Kentucky Downs maiden special weight last September. He put together several notable performances, including a win at the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park to punch his ticket to the Preakness. Red Route One is flying under the radar due to a disappointing showing at the Arkansas Derby, but his other performances and his pedigree point toward him contending as a longshot on Saturday. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. A son of Good Magic by Puca, Mage did not race as a two-year-old and broke his maiden with an impressive HRN speed figure of 102 at Gulfstream Park on January 28. However, he followed that up with a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March. His next start came in the 2023 Florida Derby, where he wound up in a showdown with Forte.

Forte ran Mage down in the final furlong to win by a length, but the performance put Mage on the radar for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, where he turned in his best performance yet in a win. He's still inexperienced with just four races to his name and this will be the first time he's run on less than four weeks rest. However, he could be the most talented horse in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. See Demling's shocking prediction for Mage here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, will not race in the Preakness Stakes 2023. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby, and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown was on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher originally told reporters he wanted clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte needs a workout and blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that mattered following Monday's 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw given he was not included in the field. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians and could race in the future.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making." He's also locked in a shocking prediction for Mage, who's coming off a monumental Kentucky Derby victory. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where do Mage, First Mission, National Treasure, and Red Route One finish? And which overlooked horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and nine of the last 18 Preakness winners.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds