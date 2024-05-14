The 2024 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET. Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby, so he will continue his quest for the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and run from post position No. 5. He is 5-2 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, sitting behind Muth, the 8-5 favorite. Muth is one of two Bob Baffert-trained horses in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, and he likely would have been among the Kentucky Derby favorites if not for Baffert's suspension from Churchill Downs.

Baffert has won the Preakness eight times in 26 starts, so his 2024 Preakness Stakes horses could be popular for your 2024 Preakness Stakes betting strategy. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Pace-setting horses have performed well in the Preakness Stakes in recent years, with five of the last 15 winners leading after a half-mile. Nine of the last 15 winners were in the top three after the first half-mile, and 13 of the last 15 were in the front half of the field at that point. Deep closers have not been able to make up enough ground down the stretch. National Treasure had a 1.5-length lead after the opening half-mile during his win last year, while Early Voting was in second at that juncture when he won in 2022. Only four Preakness winners have come at 15-1 odds or longer, with the longest-priced winner being Master Derby (23-1) in 1975. However, double-digit longshots have won more often (6) than favorites (5) over the last 18 years, and there are four 2024 Preakness Stakes horses at 10-1 or longer in Saturday's nine-horse field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures