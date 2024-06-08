LANDOVER, Md. -- The United States men's national team's Copa America preparation got underway with a 5-1 loss to Colombia on Saturday in what's the worst defeat for the team under Gregg Berhalter. After quickfire goals from John Arias and Rafael Santos Borre, the USMNT were able to get a goal back following a good pass from Folarin Balogun to Tim Weah, but it wasn't the start of a comeback as Colombia netted an insurance goal in the 77th minute via Richard Rios. When things were already out of reach, Jorge Carrascal scored a fourth quickly followed by Luis Sinisterra with a fifth for Colombia for good measure. As the USMNT faced their toughest opposition this calendar year in 12th-ranked Colombia, it was a match that still showed that there is a lot of work to do.

This was still a friendly where Berhalter is looking to learn about his team, which is shown by Christian Pulisic being withdrawn at the half for Haji Wright to manage his minutes along with Tim Ream and Weston McKennie both being withdrawn before the end of the match. But with Copa America kicking off on June 21 with a match against Bolivia, improvement is needed and quickly. There will be another friendly on Wednesday, but that will be against an even tougher team in Brazil as the Americans look for momentum.



