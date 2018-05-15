Preakness Stakes odds and picks 2018: Early predictions from expert who has nailed 8 winners

On Saturday at 6:20 p.m. ET, Justify will continue his quest for horse racing's Triple Crown in the 2018 Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Kentucky Derby champ, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, is the favorite at 2-5. Good Magic, who arrived at Pimlico on Monday, is second to Justify on the Preakness odds board at 7-2, followed by Quip and Diamond King at 16-1. The official 2018 Preakness post draw takes place Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

We can tell you he's high on Quip, who opened at 25-1 and is now down to 16-1.



"Quip skipped the Kentucky Derby to be fresh for the 2018 Preakness Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. "And he has the same ownership group as Preakness favorite Justify, WinStar Farm."



Quip's last race was a runner-up finish to Magnum Moon in the Arkansas Derby in mid-April. A month before that, he won the Tampa Bay Derby over Flameaway and World of Trouble. Trained by Rodolphe Brisset, Quip has three wins in five career starts and has only raced twice this year.

