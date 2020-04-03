Preakness Stakes postponed with no new date set for the Triple Crown race at Pimlico

With concerns growing from organizers that the coronavirus will not be properly contained by the time the race rolls around, the Preakness Stakes will be postponed, leaving those in charge scrambling to find a new date for the Baltimore leg of the Triple Crown. The party was originally scheduled for May 16 -- the third Saturday of May, per tradition.

The owners of Pimlico Race Course and the Maryland Jockey Club were the ones who made the decision Friday. Both parties explained their reasonings in a statement.

"Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and well-being of our customers, our vendors, our employees and the horses we all love," the statement reads. "A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community."

This is not the first portion of the Triple Crown that has had to make adjustments to its schedule due to the coronavirus. The Kentucky Derby was forced to move its scheduled race day from May 2 all the way to Sept. 5. If that's the standard organizers for the Preakness were to follow, the second jewel of the Triple Crown would take place halfway through that month.