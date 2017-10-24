Pro wrestler posts about stopping suicidal woman from jumping off a bridge

Davey Boy Smith Jr. restrains a woman on a bridge Monday in Calgary. Facebook

Davey Boy Smith Jr., whose real name is Harry Francis Smith, posted on social media about an incident in which he stopped a woman from jumping off of a bridge in Calgary. Smith, the son of famed wrestler The British Bulldog, took to Facebook and Twitter to talk about the experience while also talking about the importance of good grappling technique.

😳😮😮 I saved a girl today from jumping off a bridge. Thank you to my years of grappling for saving this girl. Life is precious 😰🙇😔 pic.twitter.com/fGKRqrsEPZ — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) October 23, 2017

According to Smith's account, the woman was hanging off of a bridge about to jump. After initially conversing with the woman, Smith took action.

"I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl," Smith wrote. "And she was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer. With people on the round waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances. She started to slide and want to go more as I grabbed a hold (of) her. Luckily (from) my years of grappling and self defence I knew to grab her HARD and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping ... I knew not to grab her clothing because she would have ripped through it. When I yanked her off the bridge finally, I established the mount position as you do in grappling and did not let her budge."

Smith also talked about how the woman had a gun, and said that that is why he stayed on top of her until authorities arrived.

"She was crying and said she just wanted a hug," he continued. "But as much as I wanted to hug her I told her I couldn't hug her because she had a gun . . . I told her 'Miss [you're] not going to move unless I want you to, I'm an expert grappler and [you're] not going to shoot me.'" Smith held her in place and ended his note with a plea to those suffering from mental illness.

"Life is a precious thing folks," he said. "Never take it for granted."