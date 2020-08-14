Russian powerlifting champion Alexander Sedykh suffered a horrifying injury at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation European Championships event in Dolgoprudny, which is near Moscow, earlier in August. He was attempting to lift 800 kilograms (around 880 pounds) on the bar. Sedykh was able to walk the weight back, but as soon as he went to squat it, everything went wrong.

He fractured both his knees during the downward movement, and also snapped both his quads, according to TMZ Sports.

"The main thing is that I must lie motionless in bed for two months," Sedykh said after injuries, according to TMZ Sports. "It'll take time to recuperate... I've had my quadriceps re-sewn and my knees put back together."

According to Yahoo Sports, Sedykh also said that he'll "be taught how to walk again."

There is video of the moment the weightlifter sustained his injuries, and in it you can see his lower half begin to shake under the pressure of the weight:

WARNING: Video features graphic content

According to TMZ Sports, Sedykh was immediately rushed to the hospital and champion needed "hours of surgery" in order to fix his legs and quads. Sedykh won the 2019 edition of the World Raw Powerlifting Federation European Championships, but has not said if he plans on competing after he recuperates from these injuries.