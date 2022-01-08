The road to the 2022 Kentucky Oaks rolls through Arcadia, Calif., on Saturday when six 3-year-old fillies leave the starting gate in the 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes at Santa Anita Park. The winner of Saturday's race will emerge as one of the West Coast's leading contenders for the Oaks and receive 10 qualifying points toward that race. Under the Stars, who has one win in three career starts, is listed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes odds.

She is trained by Bob Baffert, who has won the Santa Ynez a record six times. Big Switch, who is trained by John Sadler, is getting 9-5 odds in the Santa Ynez Stakes field of six. Post time is 7:06 p.m. ET. With six inexperienced 3-year-old fillies set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

And she has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit as the winner at 12-1. And last week, she hit the exacta in the Sham Stakes for $156.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is not making Under the Stars her top choice even though she is the morning-line favorite, at 8-5. A sister of 2012 Kentucky Derby favorite Bodemeister, Under the Stars finished third in her first two starts. But in her last race she broke her maiden, winning a six-furlong sprint at Los Alamitos by three lengths.

But the last time she faced a stakes-caliber field like the one she will face on Saturday, she finished third by five lengths. "I think she's a use but not a slam dunk," Yu tells SportsLine. Yu prefers another filly over Under the Stars.

How to make 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who is "extra fit" and "has shown versatility." She is including this horse in her 2022 Santa Ynez Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Santa Ynez Stakes 2022? What "extra fit" horse is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the latest Santa Ynez Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks.

2022 Santa Ynez Stakes odds