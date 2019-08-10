Simone Biles makes history with difficult balance beam dismount at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles is still on top of the gymnastics world and she made history on Friday at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships with her latest accomplishment.

The four-time gold medalist continued to prove she's one of the best in the sport when she became the first gymnast to land a double-twisting somersault on the balance beam. Biles herself was beaming after she stuck the landing and made her mark on gymnastics history yet again.

💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥@Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019

Despite the feat, Biles was not thrilled with how the rest of the night went. After falling while trying a new move on the floor exercise she said she was ready to just be done and scratch the rest of the meet.

Via USA TODAY Sports:

"I'm still really upset about floor," she said. "I did end on a good note, so that makes me happy. But I'm still disappointed about floor. "I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do," Biles added, "so I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."

After the first two days of competition she has a 1.75-point lead and is on pace to win yet another championship. Even with the lead she knows she can improve and is expecting more out of the rest of the trip. Biles has her eyes on a sixth national title, and tricks and risks like the one above will get her there.

Her Nationals journey continues as the women's competition resumes Sunday night.