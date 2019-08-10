Simone Biles makes history with difficult balance beam dismount at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Biles continues to awe, this time doing what has never been done before
Simone Biles is still on top of the gymnastics world and she made history on Friday at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships with her latest accomplishment.
The four-time gold medalist continued to prove she's one of the best in the sport when she became the first gymnast to land a double-twisting somersault on the balance beam. Biles herself was beaming after she stuck the landing and made her mark on gymnastics history yet again.
Despite the feat, Biles was not thrilled with how the rest of the night went. After falling while trying a new move on the floor exercise she said she was ready to just be done and scratch the rest of the meet.
"I'm still really upset about floor," she said. "I did end on a good note, so that makes me happy. But I'm still disappointed about floor.
"I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do," Biles added, "so I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."
After the first two days of competition she has a 1.75-point lead and is on pace to win yet another championship. Even with the lead she knows she can improve and is expecting more out of the rest of the trip. Biles has her eyes on a sixth national title, and tricks and risks like the one above will get her there.
Her Nationals journey continues as the women's competition resumes Sunday night.
-
2019 Arlington Million odds, top picks
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has hit 9 of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill...
-
2019 Fourstardave Handicap odds, picks
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has hit 9 of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill...
-
Argentina wears wrong uniforms to game
The mishap eliminated Argentina from title contention
-
Actor responds to criticism of QB role
Not everyone was sold on the actor in the role of 'star quarterback'
-
Belgian cyclist dies after crash
Lambrecht crashed during the third stage of the Tour de Pologne
-
Mitchie Brusco lands 1260 at X Games
Skateboarder Mitchie Brusco makes history at the 2019 X Games