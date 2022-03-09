Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk broke his femur in a reported skating accident on Monday. The 53-year-old Hawk shared the details of his injury, including photos of his X-rays and him putting weight on the broken leg, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In his post, Hawk explained why the injury won't stop him from skating despite his advanced age. Hawk admitted, however, this recovery process will be "much harder" than the one he underwent for a broken elbow 20 years prior.

"I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely," Hawk said. "I've said many times that I won't stop skating until I am physically unable. A broken leg — with plenty of hardware — will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I'll be back … maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.' Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family — and all of you — for the love and support through the years; I wouldn't be here without you. See you on the other side."

Widely considered the greatest skateboarder of all time, Hawk has 16 X Games medals to his name including 10 golds. He made his return to the X Games in 2021 after an 18-year hiatus, finishing fourth in the SKB Vert Best Trick event.

At X Games 5 in 1999, Hawk became the first known skater to complete a 900.

Hawk's contributions to skateboarding stretch far beyond the sport. He inspired the widely popular video game series "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" and later established The Skatepark Project, a charitable organization that builds skate parks in underserved communities.