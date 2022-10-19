The second best two words in sports is happening this week: Sports Equinox. On Thursday Oct. 20, there will be no shortage of action as the five major sports leagues in North America -- NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL -- will all be playing.

These special days tend to happen October or November, which are around the time NBA and NHL start, NFL is in midseason form, and MLB and MLS are wrapping up. It is not a very common occurrence, as Thursday will mark the 27th Sports Equinox ever.

The New York Yankees will be taking on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series. The New Orleans Saints will be on the road taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. MLS will have two conference finals matchups, while four NBA teams compete in the season's opening week. There will be no shortage of hockey with 12 NHL games on the schedule.

There will also be three college football games, and some golf with the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship.

Which major league teams play on Thursday?

NFL

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET



NBA

MLB

New York Yankees at Houston Astros, ALCS Game 2, 7:37 p.m. ET

MLS:

Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, Eastern Conference semifinals, 8 p.m. ET



LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, Western Conference semifinals, 10 p.m. ET



NHL

Fun Sports Equinox facts