Mandaloun returns to the site of his biggest career victory when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Stephen Foster Stakes on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. A 4-year-old trained by Brad Cox, Mandaloun will be making his first start under the twin spires since he was elevated to first place in the 2021 Kentucky Derby after the disqualification of Medina Spirit. The Stephen Foster is Churchill Downs' richest spring race for older dirt males. Mandaloun is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Stephen Foster odds.

The Bill Mott-trained Olympiad is second in the odds at 5-2 in the seven-horse Stephen Foster Stakes 2022 field, while the Todd Pletcher-trained Americanrevolution is third in the odds at 7-2. Post time is 5:47 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Stephen Foster Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. One week ago he hit the 6-1 winner of the Mother Goose Stakes and the Pick 4 at Belmont Park. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2022 Stephen Foster Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Olympiad even though he is 5-2 in the odds. A 4-year-old son of Speightstown, Olympiad has six wins, one second and one third in nine career starts. He is undefeated in four starts this year.

But Weir believes that Olympiad got perfect setups in all four of those victories, stalking slow paces. "I have a nagging suspicion he just may have taken advantage of some relatively easy spots," Weir says. Weir prefers three horses over Olympiad.

Weir's top pick is a horse who was "not fully cranked" for his last race. Weir also is high on a long shot who is "dangerous at a price." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Stephen Foster Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

2022 Stephen Foster Stakes odds, post positions