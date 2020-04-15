Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 15 horse racing best bets

Fog Warning will try to break a 13-race losing streak on Wednesday when he leaves the starting gate at Tampa Bay Downs. A five-year-old son of Winslow Homer, Fog Warning has one win, two seconds and one third in 14 career starts. He is coming off back-to-back second-place finishes. Despite not having won since April 2018, Fog Warning is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in Race 7, a claiming race that drew 10 entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs, which begins with Race 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped all four races in the late Pick 4, and with the races featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, April 15.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. Last Saturday, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338, and on Tuesday, he hit it big at Will Rogers Downs, nailing the Pick 4 for almost $650.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, April 15, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 15

Kinchen is high on Relishment, a 5-1 shot in Race 7, the third leg of the Pick 4. This four-year-old son of Awesome Again has one win and one second in nine career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish at Tampa Bay Downs.

However, the second- and third-place finishers in his last race both won their next starts. In addition, Relishment's trainer, Gerald Bennett, is winning at 21 percent this year. Kinchen has designated Relishment as his top pick in Race 7.

Kinchen also is high on My Little Rosy, a 5-1 shot in Race 8, the final leg of the Pick 4. This four-year-old daughter of Handsome Mike has one win, one second and one third in 18 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish at Fair Grounds Race Course on March 20.

But she was wide on both turns in that race and appears to be the quickest in a field without pace.

How to make Tampa Bay Downs picks for April 15

In addition, Kinchen is high on another longshot in the Pick 4 sequence. This horse should be able to save ground in its race and could light up the tote board on Wednesday. Kinchen is using this horse in his Pick 4, and so should you. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's selections for the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday, and find out.