Football is normally played in an 11-on-11 format, but 6-man football is a long-standing tradition in the state of Texas. In fact, there are 262 six-man football teams in the state.

The game is played on an 80-yard field and teams have to gain 15 yards from the line of scrimmage in order to gain a first down. There are three offensive linemen on the line of scrimmage, which leaves two wide receivers. In addition, touchdowns are worth the traditional six points, but a point-after attempt kick counts as two points and a conversion by running or passing the ball is awarded just one point.

One of the biggest six-man football leagues in the lone star state is the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League (TCSAAL). The TCSAAL held their inaugural Six-Man Football Varsity State Championship back in 2015, where Inspured Vision Academy defeated West Columbia Charter School. The journey of one Texas team will be chronicled in CBS All Access's new show "Texas 6." It is an eight-episode documentary series that follows a six-man football team in Strawn, Texas. The Greyhounds are led by coach Dewaine Lee, who is looking to lead his team to a third consecutive 6-Man Football State Championship.

Lee has led the Greyhounds to the 6-Man Football State Championship on five different occasions and won the game in four of those trips. "Texas 6" begins streaming on CBS All Access on Thanksgiving.

Six-man football came about in the 1930s and caters to towns that don't have enough players to field an entire football team. Strawn is a small ranching community that only has a population of 676 people, so the concept makes a lot of sense for the town.