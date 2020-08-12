Iceland's Hafthor Björnsson, best known for his role as "The Mountain" on "Game of Thrones" is retiring from the country's Strongest Man competitions. He made the announcement after securing his 10th consecutive title in the event.

The 6-9, 452-pound champion broke the news on Instagram:

"Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th consecutive year. 6 events, 6 wins. Great way to finish my strongman career. Now a different journey starts and I'm super excited. It's been a great time in the sport of strongman but I've decided that I'm going to take a long break from the sport. Maybe I'll never return but never say never right. I'm still only 31 years old and could come back in few years if my heart wants it! Right now my heart tells me that I need to be healthy for my family and do what's best for them! Thanks to you all for your support over the years. I appreciate you all!"

Included in the photo is his wife Kelsey Henson, who he is expecting a child with. The 31-year-old said the retirement might not be forever, but for right now he wants to focus on family.

Björnsson started his retirement hanging up up newest award alongside his others. His dad and grandfather helped him complete the display.

However, the retirement from the strongman competition doesn't mean he's done competing in all fields. In September 2021, Björnsson is set to fight his rival Eddie Hall in a highly anticipated boxing match.