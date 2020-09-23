Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is not going to the Preakness Stakes, Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday. Tiz the Law came in second to Authentic at the Kentucky Derby, which ruined the horse's shot at going for the Triple Crown.

Jack Knowlton, who is the managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, took to Twitter and said that it's "disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness."

"Our primary interest is doing what's right for the horse & in this case he's not ready," Knowlton wrote. "We look forward to training him up to the Breeders Cup Classic on 11/7."

Following the Kentucky Derby loss, trainer Barclay Tagg said that it is in the colt's best interests not to compete in the Preakness Stakes, according to the Associated Press. The Preakness Stakes is scheduled to take place on Oct. 3.. It is normally the second leg of the Triple Crown, but will serve as the final leg of the instead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law fell to Authentic by 1 1/4 lengths in the Kentucky Derby despite being a 3-5 favorite.