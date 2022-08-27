Trainer Steve Asmussen can break through with his first Travers Stakes victory when he saddles favorite Epicenter in the 2022 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. North America's all-time winningest trainer with more than 9,800 career victories, the 56-year-old Asmussen is winless with his seven Travers starters. His best result came in last year's race with Midnight Bourbon, who finished second. On Saturday, he'll sends out Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter, the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Travers Stakes odds. Cyberknife, who is trained by last year's Travers-winning trainer, Brad Cox, is 7-2 in the eight-horse 2022 Travers Stakes field.

Post time for the 1 1/4-mile Travers Stakes 2022 is 5:44 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Travers Stakes picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

He also called Essential Quality the "most likely winner" of last year's Travers and featured the colt heavily atop his wagers before the horse won.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir is low on the chances of Cyberknife, even though he is one of the top favorites at 7-2. Named after a non-invasive procedure that delivers radiation to cancerous tumors, Cyberknife had his worst career performance at the 1 1/4-mile distance of the Travers, finishing 18th out of 20 in the Kentucky Derby. He is coming off a win in the Haskell Stakes, which is run at 1 1/8 miles.

Weir also is not impressed by the horses Cyberknife beat in the Haskell. "There's no doubt that Cyberknife is an improving 3-year-old, but I think this field will prove tougher than the Haskell's," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers three other 2022 Travers Stakes horses over Cyberknife. See who they are right here.

