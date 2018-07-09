Travis Pastrana jumped over the fountain at Caesar's Palace and broke an Evel Knievel record
Pastrana paid Knievel tribute by jumping over 52 cars, 16 buses and a fountain
Motorcycling legend Travis Pastrana paid tribute to Evel Knievel the only way he knows how: by breaking a few of his records. In Las Vegas on Sunday night, Pastrana cleared three jumps. Those jumps consisted of -- in a "12 Nights of Christmas"-style -- 52 cars, 16 buses and a fountain. According to Jalopnik, that's over 400 feet of jumps.
There was the jump over the cars, accompanied by red white and blue pyrotechnics as he attempted the hurdle.
Then there was the jump over the 16 buses.
Then, of course, there was the jump over the Caesar's Palace Fountain, a jump that even Knievel wasn't able to land in 1967, when he crushed his pelvis and his femur.
The jump over the cars was 143 feet, the jump over the buses 192 feet and the jump over the fountain 149 feet -- though with more elevation. That's a ridiculous 484 feet of jumps in a single night. It's an incredible feat, and it hearkens back to one of the best stuntmen of all time.
The equipment being better, sure, but the bottom line is that Pastrana went out to defy death to honor someone that did the same constantly. He did so in a big way.
