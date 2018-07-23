Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza fractures vertebrae after horse collapses and dies
Bobby Abu Dhabi, Espinoza's horse, appeared to suffer a fatal heart attack
Jockey Victor Espinoza -- the jockey that guided American Pharaoh to a Triple Crown victory in 2015 -- was injured at Del Mar Racetrack on Sunday when his horse Bobby Abu Dhabi appeared to suffer a heart attack, collapsed and died during training. Espinoza fell off the horse in the process and was eventually taken to a hospital in a neck brace.
According to ESPN, agent Brian Beach said that Espinoza suffered a fractured vertebrae in his neck from the accident, and also hurt his left shoulder and arm. However, despite the injury, Beach said doctors expect a full recovery from Espinoza, a relief given what neck injuries can often mean.
"It's all good for now. It looks like we dodged a bullet," Beach said in a statement to track officials at Del Mar.
Bobby Abu Dhabi was four years old.
Espinoza, 46, has won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes three times. He missed out on winning the Triple Crown at Belmont twice. The first time was in 2002, riding War Emblem before having to wait 12 years for his next shot in 2014 on California Chrome. In his third effort, he finally won the Belmont on American Pharaoh. In 2015, his horse became the first since Affirmed in 1978 to win the Triple Crown.
