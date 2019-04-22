UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi turns in one last viral routine to end college career

Ohashi first went viral with a perfect-10 performance in January

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi has become a gymnastics sensation by turning in fun, contemporary routines. She has a lot of dance and a lot of attitude mixed in, and that has resulted in her going viral numerous times.

It's been well-deserved. The first time Ohashi went viral was in January, when the senior scored a perfect 10 for a Michael Jackson inspired performance. Over the weekend, she made waves on social media again with a final routine that was scored a 9.95.

Ending it all with a pantomimed mic drop makes a lot of sense for Ohashi. Her collegiate routines have been a perfect combination of technical skill and pure fun.

UCLA also posted video of Ohashi's last practice, in which she embraced coach Valorie Kondos Field.

Although injuries limited how much we saw of her at UCLA, Ohashi left quite a mark on the sport.

