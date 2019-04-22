UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi turns in one last viral routine to end college career

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi has become a gymnastics sensation by turning in fun, contemporary routines. She has a lot of dance and a lot of attitude mixed in, and that has resulted in her going viral numerous times.

It's been well-deserved. The first time Ohashi went viral was in January, when the senior scored a perfect 10 for a Michael Jackson inspired performance. Over the weekend, she made waves on social media again with a final routine that was scored a 9.95.

Don't be sad that this is @katelyn_ohashi's last collegiate routine-- she doesn't want that.



Instead, get up and dance along with joy as we watch the @uclagymnastics legend one final time as a Bruin.



Thanks for all the memories. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/uV5JpR6Gvj — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 21, 2019

Ending it all with a pantomimed mic drop makes a lot of sense for Ohashi. Her collegiate routines have been a perfect combination of technical skill and pure fun.

UCLA also posted video of Ohashi's last practice, in which she embraced coach Valorie Kondos Field.

A sweet moment between @katelyn_ohashi and @OfficialMissVal on the last day of practice. Keep an eye out tomorrow for more behind-the-scenes footage from the Bruins' last practice of the season. pic.twitter.com/yo9uzWv0cY — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) April 16, 2019

Although injuries limited how much we saw of her at UCLA, Ohashi left quite a mark on the sport.