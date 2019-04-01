We hope you didn't get got by these dumb sports April Fool's Day jokes

The only thing worse than a Monday is a Monday that happens to also be April 1, aka April Fool's Day. You're tired and groggy from a wonderful weekend and not only do you have to roll into work, but you also have to be on high-alert for classic "pranksters" who think they're funnier than they really are. Just a wonderful way to start the week.

In case you that didn't make it clear: April Fool's Day stinks every year, but it especially stinks this year.

However, some people in the sports world still managed to get in the spirit and come up with some creative trickery. While I myself was in absolutely no mood for any of these shenanigans, some fans were quite receptive to the jokes. Let's run through some of the highlights, shall we?

*sigh*

The clear front-runner for MVP of the "holiday" is the Chicago Bears, who kicked things off with a unique idea. To celebrate their 100th anniversary season, the Bears claimed they were changing all of their uniform numbers to be three digits -- adding a one in front of each player's regular number.

The team went to great lengths to pull off the execution of this prank -- actually making the jerseys and taking promotional photos for players to share on their individual accounts. They also changed the jersey numbers on the team website and made a well-produced video starring Mitch Trubisky to "announce" the change.

A historic jersey for a historic year.#Bears100 pic.twitter.com/p0ZsbSjO7Z — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 1, 2019

Uhhh ohhhh!!! Triple digit, can’t wait to rock the 112 this season pic.twitter.com/nxgocBc9y6 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 1, 2019

Heck, even the April Fool's reveal, though obvious, was pretty well done.

Meanwhile, the US Open had the meanest April Fool's joke of the day when they presented the sliver of hope that this year's event would feature puppies as ball-fetchers. You don't get to plant that idea in our heads and then rip it away, you monsters. The US Open is officially CANCELED.

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

April Fool's must be a big-time holiday in Arizona or something because two of the major sports teams in the desert really went for it on Monday. The Diamondbacks introduced a new food item called "The Churro Burger," which most definitely looks disgusting and dangerous to a person's well being ... and yet I would still probably eat it.

Given the D-Backs' tendency to reveal ridiculous concession items, it's hard to blame the people who actually fell for this one.

Oh you thought the new #DbacksEats were done?



Introducing: The Churro Burger.



1.5 pound bratwurst burger, 4 cheddar slices, 5 strips of bacon, and mac&cheese bites served on a chocolate iced Texas Donut with fried cinnamon sugar churros, vanilla ice cream, and toppings. 😋 pic.twitter.com/p223k72qzB — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes dunked on defenseman Oliver Ekmann-Larsson for being single.

Official: Oliver Ekman-Larsson will begin filming "The Bachelor" season 24 this July in his hometown of Tingsryd, Sweden.



Tune in on @ABC as 30 women scratch and claw their way to the defenseman's heart. pic.twitter.com/143p64EDi2 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 1, 2019

Head up, Oliver ... I'm sure one day you'll find someone who is interested in a handsome, rich, talented athlete.

Next, we head over to DeMarco Murray (remember him?) and his classic prank of announcing a return to football. Murray joked that he was re-joining the Cowboys and teaming up with Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield. This one just comes off as kinda sad, to be honest. Let it go, man.

After much consideration and thought, excited to be back with my man @JasonWitten and the @dallascowboys , two rushing champs in the same backfield. Let’s get it @EzekielElliott 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) April 1, 2019

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tom Brady "announced" that he was done with football. As a Patriots fan, this was my least favorite joke of the day because 1) Brady will never retire and you cannot convince me otherwise, 2) it's just a very bad joke, especially for Brady's first-ever tweet.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Although I guess there's no more appropriate way for a 41-year-old dad to join Twitter than by immediately making a terribly corny April Fool's Day joke.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Yes. Yes, it was.

God, I can't wait for April 2.