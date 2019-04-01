We hope you didn't get got by these dumb sports April Fool's Day jokes
Yes, your favorite teams and players did their best to ruin your day
The only thing worse than a Monday is a Monday that happens to also be April 1, aka April Fool's Day. You're tired and groggy from a wonderful weekend and not only do you have to roll into work, but you also have to be on high-alert for classic "pranksters" who think they're funnier than they really are. Just a wonderful way to start the week.
In case you that didn't make it clear: April Fool's Day stinks every year, but it especially stinks this year.
However, some people in the sports world still managed to get in the spirit and come up with some creative trickery. While I myself was in absolutely no mood for any of these shenanigans, some fans were quite receptive to the jokes. Let's run through some of the highlights, shall we?
*sigh*
The clear front-runner for MVP of the "holiday" is the Chicago Bears, who kicked things off with a unique idea. To celebrate their 100th anniversary season, the Bears claimed they were changing all of their uniform numbers to be three digits -- adding a one in front of each player's regular number.
The team went to great lengths to pull off the execution of this prank -- actually making the jerseys and taking promotional photos for players to share on their individual accounts. They also changed the jersey numbers on the team website and made a well-produced video starring Mitch Trubisky to "announce" the change.
Heck, even the April Fool's reveal, though obvious, was pretty well done.
Meanwhile, the US Open had the meanest April Fool's joke of the day when they presented the sliver of hope that this year's event would feature puppies as ball-fetchers. You don't get to plant that idea in our heads and then rip it away, you monsters. The US Open is officially CANCELED.
April Fool's must be a big-time holiday in Arizona or something because two of the major sports teams in the desert really went for it on Monday. The Diamondbacks introduced a new food item called "The Churro Burger," which most definitely looks disgusting and dangerous to a person's well being ... and yet I would still probably eat it.
Given the D-Backs' tendency to reveal ridiculous concession items, it's hard to blame the people who actually fell for this one.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes dunked on defenseman Oliver Ekmann-Larsson for being single.
Head up, Oliver ... I'm sure one day you'll find someone who is interested in a handsome, rich, talented athlete.
Next, we head over to DeMarco Murray (remember him?) and his classic prank of announcing a return to football. Murray joked that he was re-joining the Cowboys and teaming up with Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield. This one just comes off as kinda sad, to be honest. Let it go, man.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tom Brady "announced" that he was done with football. As a Patriots fan, this was my least favorite joke of the day because 1) Brady will never retire and you cannot convince me otherwise, 2) it's just a very bad joke, especially for Brady's first-ever tweet.
Although I guess there's no more appropriate way for a 41-year-old dad to join Twitter than by immediately making a terribly corny April Fool's Day joke.
Yes. Yes, it was.
God, I can't wait for April 2.
