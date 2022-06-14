A New Jersey youth baseball umpire was the victim of a brutal attack from a coach during a game in Branchburg, N.J. earlier this month. According to Matthew Stanmyre of NJ.com, league president Brian Delahant confirmed that the umpire suffered a broken jaw, which required "extensive dental surgery."

The attack took place during a 13-and-under United States Amateur Baseball League tournament game. According to the league, the umpire is 72 years old.

Prior to the violent attack, the coach was arguing with the umpire regarding a call and ended up being ejected from the game. Following the ejection, the coach punched the umpire in the face and fled from the field.

"This coach, who is built like a linebacker, then proceeds to walk up to the 72-year-old veteran umpire with 35+ years of experience umpiring games and sucker punch him in the face. ...Even as police and EMTs were providing medical attention to the umpire, other parents from the same team were heard shouting expletives at the umpire and saying things like, 'He deserved it,'" according to a post on the USABL's official Facebook page.

The league also stated that the umpire's jaw was fractured in two spots and had to be wired shut during the surgery.

Michael Schutta, who is the director of public safety for the Branchburg Police Department, stated that the altercation has been reported and is under investigation. As a result of the altercation, the coach and his team, who are from Staten Island, have been banned from competing in the U.S. Amateur Baseball League ever again, according to Delahunt.

"The environment for youth sports has become toxic," Delahant told NJ.com. "No one can lose a game anymore without blaming somebody else. We need to teach our kids that they're not going to win every game they play and how to lose with respect for both their opponents as well as the officials on the game."

Delahant also said that the umpire is currently recovering from his injuries.