2018 holiday gift guide: Something for every golf lover you're shopping for this year

The holidays are here, and you're likely looking for some last-minute gifts for the folks in your life. If you're searching for the golf fan in your life, you're in luck, I have some ideas for you.

While not all of these products are necessarily specific to playing the game of golf, they will benefit anyone who loves golf, both on and off the course. Hope you enjoy perusing the goods and happy shopping!

UA Storm Daytona 1/4 Zip

I love pullovers -- that is well documented -- and this one from Under Armour is no different. It's clean-looking, warm and versatile. And luckily my kids haven't thrown spaghetti on me yet. UA | $90

Straight Down Tucker Polo

Maybe more importantly than me liking this and it fitting well is my wife liking it and my wife thinking it fits well. These polos are light but sturdy, and both feel and look great. I am subscribed. Straight Down | $84

Straight Down Circle Hat

I'm not sure I'm a trucker hat kind of guy, but I love this lid for some reason. It fits well, looks sharp and I'm a big fan of the design and logos of Straight Down. Of all the Straight Down gear I've had, this one is probably my favorite piece. Straight Down | $30

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

Bushnell is top shelf when it comes to rangefinders. I think they probably have the best equipment, and you're going to have to pay for it, but it lasts. If you can shell out the cash for a Bushnell rangefinder, I think it's well worth what you have to spend on it. Bushnell | $380

Galvin Green Lloyd Interface-1 Golf Jacket

Yes, it's a lot to spend on a jacket. I get that, and I get if you either don't have the dough or don't want to spend it, but Galvin Green makes a terrific product, and I've come to enjoy a lot of their gear over the past year. With this particular jacket, I love how light it is and how easy it is to swing a club. Perfect for tepid but windy days of golf. Function 18 | $500

TecTecTec! Ult-X

If you're looking for a lower-cost alternative to the Bushnell, this one will play. It's a stripped-down rangefinder that gets you what you need to know at a price that might be more doable for some. TecTecTec | $250

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Balls

I switch back and forth on golf balls, but I always look forward to playing these. I'm not good enough at golf to tell a massive difference from one elite ball to the next, but I do love how these perform around the greens and off my wedges. They're nice and sticky and provide me with some margin for error without losing any distance. TaylorMade | $35