2018 holiday gift guide: Something for every golf lover you're shopping for this year
From golf balls to hats to rangefinders, let this help point you in the right direction this December
The holidays are here, and you're likely looking for some last-minute gifts for the folks in your life. If you're searching for the golf fan in your life, you're in luck, I have some ideas for you.
While not all of these products are necessarily specific to playing the game of golf, they will benefit anyone who loves golf, both on and off the course. Hope you enjoy perusing the goods and happy shopping!
UA Storm Daytona 1/4 Zip
I love pullovers -- that is well documented -- and this one from Under Armour is no different. It's clean-looking, warm and versatile. And luckily my kids haven't thrown spaghetti on me yet. UA | $90
Straight Down Tucker Polo
Maybe more importantly than me liking this and it fitting well is my wife liking it and my wife thinking it fits well. These polos are light but sturdy, and both feel and look great. I am subscribed. Straight Down | $84
Straight Down Circle Hat
I'm not sure I'm a trucker hat kind of guy, but I love this lid for some reason. It fits well, looks sharp and I'm a big fan of the design and logos of Straight Down. Of all the Straight Down gear I've had, this one is probably my favorite piece. Straight Down | $30
Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder
Bushnell is top shelf when it comes to rangefinders. I think they probably have the best equipment, and you're going to have to pay for it, but it lasts. If you can shell out the cash for a Bushnell rangefinder, I think it's well worth what you have to spend on it. Bushnell | $380
Galvin Green Lloyd Interface-1 Golf Jacket
Yes, it's a lot to spend on a jacket. I get that, and I get if you either don't have the dough or don't want to spend it, but Galvin Green makes a terrific product, and I've come to enjoy a lot of their gear over the past year. With this particular jacket, I love how light it is and how easy it is to swing a club. Perfect for tepid but windy days of golf. Function 18 | $500
TecTecTec! Ult-X
If you're looking for a lower-cost alternative to the Bushnell, this one will play. It's a stripped-down rangefinder that gets you what you need to know at a price that might be more doable for some. TecTecTec | $250
TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Balls
I switch back and forth on golf balls, but I always look forward to playing these. I'm not good enough at golf to tell a massive difference from one elite ball to the next, but I do love how these perform around the greens and off my wedges. They're nice and sticky and provide me with some margin for error without losing any distance. TaylorMade | $35
-
Why isn't Brooks Koepka more beloved?
After two U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship, embracing Koepka should feel more natural than...
-
What to know for golf in 2019
A look at the new events, rules and money in place for 2019 and beyond
-
10 things we learned in 2018
Tiger Woods is not a human, and the U.S. Open can't escape itself
-
Steph Curry seemingly lands Lake Merced
The Golden State Warriors' superstar is getting things done in professional golf
-
Buy and sell these golfers in 2019
Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are all on this list
-
Five intriguing events for 2019
We could see Tiger Woods and other stars in some different places next calendar year