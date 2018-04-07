2018 Masters: Best Saturday PGA Tour DFS picks for FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy golf include Tiger Woods

With two rounds remaining in Augusta, there are still plenty of ways for daily fantasy sports players to cash in on the Masters. FanDuel is running a $150,000 Saturday PGA Eagle that covers Saturday and Sunday play. DraftKings is running a $150,000 Moving Day Special for Saturday.

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups for any of these tournaments, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.

Earlier this season at the Valspar Championship, McClure locked in Tiger Woods on FanDuel long before Woods started his recent hot streak. The result: Woods shot 70 or better all four days and finished tied for second place, his best finish since he tied for second at the 2013 Barclays. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now McClure has set his sights on weekend tournaments for the Masters and revealed his optimal DFS lineups. We can tell you that McClure is again all over Woods at $9,600 for the DraftKings Saturday-only tournament.

Don't be deterred by Woods' slow start in Augusta this week. Even though he enters Moving Day tied for 40th with a score of 4-over, the four-time Masters champion can still return big DFS points.

That's because this DraftKings tournament only takes into account Saturday scores, not where each player is on the overall leaderboard. And though Woods' overall score has been a disappointment thus far, he did shoot a 1-under on his final six holes on Friday to make the cut, so he should enter the weekend with some confidence.

Woods has been historically dominant at Augusta, finishing in the top-10 13 times in his career. And though he has a lot of work to get back there, expect a strong finish that will lead to big DFS production for weekend tournaments.

One other player McClure likes in weekend tournaments for the Masters: Jhonattan Vegas, who is $7,000 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel.

Vegas comes into the weekend with a ton of confidence after firing a 3-under in Round 2 to move into the top 30. The winner of the 2017 RBC Canadian Open has a great chance to pile up birdies over the weekend that pad DFS scores, all at an extremely affordable price.

McClure is also targeting another value pick you might not even be thinking about about that will help you build a loaded roster with huge potential for the weekend. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 Masters lineup should you enter on weekend tournaments for DraftKings or FanDuel, and which value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.