2018 PGA Championship odds: Tiger Woods just beyond trio of favorites for 2018's final major

Did you think coming into the year that Tiger Woods could, at any point, be the favorite at two of the four major championships? We're on the precipice of that happening following his T6 finish at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Woods was briefly the favorite to win the 2018 Masters, and right now he's 16-1, according to GolfOdds.com, to win the PGA Championship at Bellerive. That's just behind favorites Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. That could flip, too. Woods qualified for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational the week before the PGA, a place where he's won eight times. If the takes that trophy then all bets are off (or more appropriately, on) for Bellerive.

The course for the PGA Championship is going to be, as Andy Johnson of The Fried Egg noted, "dough-boy soft." I don't think this necessarily favors Woods, and I'd be pretty shocked if he won given the caliber of players who are playing well right now (McIlroy, Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka), but I do understand why he's among the favorites.

When Woods briefly led by himself on Sunday at Carnoustie, it caused complete pandemonium in the golf world. That event garnered its best television rating since 2000 (when Woods won St. Andrews), and the reasons for it were palpable. Tiger was as back as he's ever going to be, and if that means contending at major championships, then certainly people are going to back him at the betting window.

Here's a look at the tiered odds for Bellerive.

Favorites

Rory McIlroy: 12-1

Dustin Johnson: 12-1

Jordan Spieth: 12-1

Other favorites

Tiger Woods: 16-1

Rickie Fowler: 16-1

Justin Thomas: 16-1

Justin Rose: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Jon Rahm: 20-1

Rising contenders

Tommy Fleetwood: 25-1

Francesco Molinari: 25-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 30-1

Patrick Reed: 30-1

Others

Henrik Stenson: 40-1

Paul Casey: 40-1

Alex Noren: 40-1

Phil Mickelson: 50-1

Bubba Watson: 50-1

Tony Finau: 50-1

Xander Schauffele: 50-1

Matt Kuchar: 50-1

Marc Leishman: 60-1

Branden Grace: 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1

Patrick Cantlay: 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 60-1

Webb Simpson: 60-1