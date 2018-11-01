2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Live stream, watch online, start time, TV channel

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau headline the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week in Las Vegas as a sneaky good field tees it up at one of the final events of the calendar year.

Three-time major winner Spieth is excited for his first event at TPC Summerlin (he's also playing next week at Mayakoba).

"Those events this week and next week were extremely highly talked about by my friends and ones that when I've been watching them the during offseason in the past I've been jealous I haven't been there," Spieth said this week.

"So it's actually really nice to get this opportunity. I feel great being here. I feel rested. I feel healthy. The game feels like it's in good shape. I had to play seven out of nine weeks or whatever with what felt like not great form. You just kind of have no choice but to keep playing there at the end of the season."

With the meat of the 2018-19 season closer than it probably appears in January, this is one of the final chances to get to watch stars close out what has been an eventful 2018 year. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4:30-7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 3-7:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio