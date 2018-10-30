2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at TPC Summerlin

This week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas includes big names and a strong field -- especially for the first week in November on the PGA Tour. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau will all be in attendance, and they'll be joined by several other top 25 players (more on them in a minute).

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open | When: Nov. 1-4

Where: TPC Summerlin -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Ranking the field (odds)

Tony Finau (11-1): Another runner-up finish in China. Hottest player in the field. Bryson DeChambeau (12-1): T7 last year, and he has top-five-in-the-field talent. Webb Simpson (14-1): We'll see if he can continue what was a fabulous 2017-18 season which concluded with a terrific Ryder Cup performance. He finished T20 here last year but won in 2013. Rickie Fowler (11-1): Finished T25 in his last appearance at this course in 2015 when Smylie Kaufman won. Jordan Spieth (12-1): If you had "Jordan Spieth will play a non-WGC fall event and not be one of the top two favorites" when 2018 started, congratulations! Patrick Cantlay (16-1): Last year's winner will try to become the first person to go back to back here this century. Cameron Champ (33-1): Is it too soon to start carving the Hall of Fame plaque Chesson Hadley (40-1): Finished just outside of a three-man playoff in 2017, and he had his best overall season in 2017-18. Also coming off a T2 in Malaysia (we'll ignore the T73 in Korea). Beau Hossler (40-1): Awesome first season for Hossler on the PGA Tour, and he finished in the top 10 here last year in one of his first starts. Pair of top 30s in his last two events in Malaysia and Korea. Matt Kuchar (40-1): Bucket-getting time for Kuchar, who should make hay in these fall events.

Field strength -- B: It's a good field with four of the top 15 players in the world and nine golfers who made it to the 2018 Tour Championship. Seeing how Spieth starts the 2018-19 season will be interesting, too.

Three stories to watch

1. Spieth's "punishment": As a result of falling short of the required 25 tournaments played or adding a new PGA Tour stop to the rotation (Spieth did neither), it appears that the three-time major winner has agreed to play a few events he doesn't normally participate in (like this one). In addition to the Shriners, Spieth has also added the event in Mayakoba next week. I'm curious to see if he rebounds like I would imagine an all-time great should rebound after what qualifies for him as a down year. Spieth missed five cuts and had just five top 10s last season. A strong season for anyone else, but he's not judged against anyone else.

Adding to the "Things I Did Not Expect to See in 2018" file pic.twitter.com/faDhzYnIlR — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) October 29, 2018

2. Champ fever! Following his victory at the Sanderson Farms last week, Cameron Champ has officially been elevated to "must follow" status for these tournaments. He has moved from No. 1,057 in the world at the end of 2017 to No. 121 this week, and his trajectory is one you should be keeping an eye on. He'll overwhelm some of the wide-open courses the PGA Tour stops at, and if he putts at all, he'll contend; so it goes with most of the top players in the world, which is a good sign for Champ.

3. Finau's flight: After losing the WGC-HSBC Champions in a playoff to Xander Schauffle in China on Sunday, Tony Finau will make the unenviable trip from Shangai to Las Vegas at some point this week (if he hasn't already). How will that travel plan affect the tournament favorite and maybe the hottest player in the world right now remains to be seen. We've seen guys who lose in heartbreaking fashion bounce back to win a week later so many times over the years, but I'm not thinking this week is going to be one of them.

Past winners

2017: Patrick Cantlay

2016: Rod Pampling

2015: Smylie Kaufman

2014: Ben Martin

2013: Webb Simpson

Shriners Hospitals for Children picks