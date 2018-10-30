2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at TPC Summerlin
Vegas is the site of this week's PGA Tour stop, and it's a surprisingly loaded-up field
This week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas includes big names and a strong field -- especially for the first week in November on the PGA Tour. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau will all be in attendance, and they'll be joined by several other top 25 players (more on them in a minute).
Let's take a look at this week's contest.
Event information
What: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open | When: Nov. 1-4
Where: TPC Summerlin -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Ranking the field (odds)
- Tony Finau (11-1): Another runner-up finish in China. Hottest player in the field.
- Bryson DeChambeau (12-1): T7 last year, and he has top-five-in-the-field talent.
- Webb Simpson (14-1): We'll see if he can continue what was a fabulous 2017-18 season which concluded with a terrific Ryder Cup performance. He finished T20 here last year but won in 2013.
- Rickie Fowler (11-1): Finished T25 in his last appearance at this course in 2015 when Smylie Kaufman won.
- Jordan Spieth (12-1): If you had "Jordan Spieth will play a non-WGC fall event and not be one of the top two favorites" when 2018 started, congratulations!
- Patrick Cantlay (16-1): Last year's winner will try to become the first person to go back to back here this century.
- Cameron Champ (33-1): Is it too soon to start carving the Hall of Fame plaque?
- Chesson Hadley (40-1): Finished just outside of a three-man playoff in 2017, and he had his best overall season in 2017-18. Also coming off a T2 in Malaysia (we'll ignore the T73 in Korea).
- Beau Hossler (40-1): Awesome first season for Hossler on the PGA Tour, and he finished in the top 10 here last year in one of his first starts. Pair of top 30s in his last two events in Malaysia and Korea.
- Matt Kuchar (40-1): Bucket-getting time for Kuchar, who should make hay in these fall events.
Field strength -- B: It's a good field with four of the top 15 players in the world and nine golfers who made it to the 2018 Tour Championship. Seeing how Spieth starts the 2018-19 season will be interesting, too.
Three stories to watch
1. Spieth's "punishment": As a result of falling short of the required 25 tournaments played or adding a new PGA Tour stop to the rotation (Spieth did neither), it appears that the three-time major winner has agreed to play a few events he doesn't normally participate in (like this one). In addition to the Shriners, Spieth has also added the event in Mayakoba next week. I'm curious to see if he rebounds like I would imagine an all-time great should rebound after what qualifies for him as a down year. Spieth missed five cuts and had just five top 10s last season. A strong season for anyone else, but he's not judged against anyone else.
2. Champ fever! Following his victory at the Sanderson Farms last week, Cameron Champ has officially been elevated to "must follow" status for these tournaments. He has moved from No. 1,057 in the world at the end of 2017 to No. 121 this week, and his trajectory is one you should be keeping an eye on. He'll overwhelm some of the wide-open courses the PGA Tour stops at, and if he putts at all, he'll contend; so it goes with most of the top players in the world, which is a good sign for Champ.
3. Finau's flight: After losing the WGC-HSBC Champions in a playoff to Xander Schauffle in China on Sunday, Tony Finau will make the unenviable trip from Shangai to Las Vegas at some point this week (if he hasn't already). How will that travel plan affect the tournament favorite and maybe the hottest player in the world right now remains to be seen. We've seen guys who lose in heartbreaking fashion bounce back to win a week later so many times over the years, but I'm not thinking this week is going to be one of them.
Past winners
- 2017: Patrick Cantlay
- 2016: Rod Pampling
- 2015: Smylie Kaufman
- 2014: Ben Martin
- 2013: Webb Simpson
Shriners Hospitals for Children picks
Chesson Hadley
|Winner: His Korea outing is not super inspiring, but Hadley might be playing the best under-the-radar golf of anybody on the PGA Tour right now. He had seven top 10s and 13 top 25s last season in his first since dropping down to the Web.com Tour the year before, and he's become a far more consistent golfer in the process. Odds: 40-1
Tony Finau
|Top 10: Despite the travel arrangements, I have to ride with Finau. He's been a top-10 machine of late, notching five in his last six events. Odds: 11-1
|Sleeper: I could easily see him doing what Champ did last week. He finished T3 behind Champ, and is poised for a similar breakout. This number is way too high. Odds: 66-1
-
Shriners Hospitals Open odds, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 10,000 times and came up...
-
Seven reasons 2019 Tiger could be better
With a year under his belt, Big Cat is poised for bigger things in 2019
-
Champ averages 343 off the tee, wins
A star may have been born in Mississippi over the weekend
-
Grades: Xander Schauffele wins in China
It was a shootout between two young American studs in Shanghai on Sunday
-
Finau leads after Day 3 at HSBC in China
One of the most thrilling 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup golfers is getting it done in China this wee...
-
Round 2 HSBC Champions: Finau takes lead
Big Tony has taken control in Shanghai