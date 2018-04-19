2018 Texas Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Texas Open live this week
Sergio Garcia headlines what should be a fun stop at the Valero Texas Open this week before it (probably) moves to the week before the Masters in 2019. Garcia is joined by Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Joaquin Niemann, Zach Johnson and an eclectic mixture of other high-quality golfers looking to swipe a post-Masters victory.
In three of the last four years here, the winning margin has been one stroke, and in the last three, the runner-up has been a former Ryder Cupper (Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth). So we should be in for another strong tournament, and even if not I'm signing up to watch Garcia's ball flight slice through the winds of south Texas seven out of seven days of the week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Man stabbed at Aussie golf course
I've had disputes on the course, but this is taking it to the next level
-
Texas Open picks, predictions, field
The Texas Open does not have a great field, but it does have a handful of stars worth watc...
-
Valero Texas Open odds, picks 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Texas Open 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Valero Texas Open: Best DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Spring break crew celebrates wedding
There were no golf courses or ocean jumps, but there was definitely music and plenty of be...
-
Patrick Reed has now become underrated
A 27-year-old American with six wins and a major championship is a big deal