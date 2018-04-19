2018 Texas Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio

Sergio Garcia headlines what should be a fun stop at the Valero Texas Open this week before it (probably) moves to the week before the Masters in 2019. Garcia is joined by Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Joaquin Niemann, Zach Johnson and an eclectic mixture of other high-quality golfers looking to swipe a post-Masters victory.

In three of the last four years here, the winning margin has been one stroke, and in the last three, the runner-up has been a former Ryder Cupper (Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth). So we should be in for another strong tournament, and even if not I'm signing up to watch Garcia's ball flight slice through the winds of south Texas seven out of seven days of the week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

