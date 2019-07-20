2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, Sunday predictions from model that nailed two straight majors

The spectacular setting of Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland has provided a breathtaking 2019 British Open. As the tournament enters its final round on Sunday, Irishman Shane Lowry has captured the hearts and minds of the crowd. Lowry leads the 2019 Open Championship by four shots at 16-under after shooting an eye-popping 63 on Saturday. Lowry has become the de facto fan favorite with Northern Irishmen Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke missing the cut, while Graeme McDowell sits 14 shots back. Lowry is the 4-7 favorite in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds to hoist the Claret Jug on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood, the only player within six shots of the lead at 12-under, is listed at 7-2, while four-time major champion Brooks Koepka (10-1) is seven strokes back at 9-under. Before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks for Sunday, see the final round predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes.

The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the final round of the Open Championship 2019 and there are some huge surprises. One shocker: Koepka, a four-time major champion who enters Sunday with the third-best odds of any player in the 2019 Open Championship field at 10-1, barely cracks the top five.

Koepka has been on a tear in majors since the start of the 2017 season with four wins and two runner-up finishes during that span. He'll enter the final round in a tie for fourth place with another chance to add to his impressive resume.

However, Koepka's putter has let him down in the Open 2019. He's 34th in putts per hole (1.61) and has predominantly relied on hitting the ball close to the hole. With seven shots to make up, Koepka will have to rack up plenty of birdies on Sunday. That means he'll have to hit multiple long putts, which hasn't been his forte this week.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler fired a 66 on Saturday despite going off earlier in the day and facing tougher conditions. He hit nearly 79 percent of fairways and over 83 percent of greens in regulation in the third round. Only the leader, Lowry, has hit more greens in regulation this week than Fowler.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Open Championship odds of 50-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Shane Lowry 4-7

Tommy Fleetwood 7-2

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Rose 20-1

J.B. Holmes 40-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Jon Rahm 60-1

Jordan Spieth 80-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Tony Finau 150-1

Danny Willet 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Field (any other golfer) 60-1