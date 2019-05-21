2019 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Colonial

With two majors now in the books and two in the near future, there's no rest for the weary this week as the PGA Tour resumes its regularly scheduled programming with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Charles Schwab Challenge | When: May 23-26

Where: Colonial Country Club -- Forth Worth, Texas

Ranking the field (odds)

Jon Rahm (12-1): Finished T5 last year and T2 the year before that. I'm in. Justin Rose (11-1): Defending champ faded at Bethpage, but he finished third at Quail Hollow before that. Francesco Molinari (18-1): Sell low if you want after a weak PGA, but this course is made for him. Rickie Fowler (14-1): Top 20 at Colonial last season in his first visit since 2014. Kevin Kisner (35-1): Third in strokes gained at this event since 2010. Xander Schauffele (16-1): He's almost an auto-include in non-majors at this point, even though he only has three top 10s in 2019. Jordan Spieth (12-1): I'm not buying the T3 finish at Bethpage -- as impressive as it was -- just because of how many strokes he picked up with his putter. I need to see him more locked in from tee to green first.

Tony Finau (25-1): Course seems too small for him, but it seems the same for Rahm, who has destroyed worlds here. Great number at 25-1. Danny Lee (100-1): Understandably faded at Bethpage after 64 in Round 1, but he has a great history at Colonial with four straight top 25s. Bryson DeChambeu (25-1): Feels weird to almost not include a guy who's top 10 in the world, but no top 10s on the PGA Tour since Sony.

Field strength -- B+: Shockingly good field here for the week after a major championship with monstrous names in Spieth, Fowler and other top 10 players including Rose, Molinari, Schauffele and DeChambeau.

Three things to know

1. Hogan's double: Rose will try to do something only Ben Hogan has ever done in winning this event two years in a row. Hogan did it twice in his heyday. This will be just the second time Rose has ever played an event that has served as the longest non-Augusta host on the PGA Tour.

2. Spieth's history: Obviously, Spieth is the main event at a place where he's an adopted son and former champ. His finishes here have been incredibly impressive.

T32

T2

1

T2

T14

T7

3. Most top 10s: Of players in this field, the title for most top 10s on the season belongs to Jon Rahm, who has eight in 13 events. The second most might surprise you though. Scott Piercy has six in 17 events.

Past winners



2018: Justin Rose

2017: Kevin Kisner

2016: Jordan Spieth

2015: Chris Kirk

2014: Adam Scott

Charles Schwab Challenge picks

Winner: Francesco Molinari (18-1) -- Until recently, the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour was played at or around this date, so we haven't seen a lot of the more precise Euros like Molinari at this track. He's certainly gotten longer, but his bread and butter is pounding fairways and pins, and this course should be perfect for that.

Top 10: Justin Rose (11-1) -- I could go with anybody in this spot between Rose, Fowler, Rahm and Finau, but Rose is probably the one I trust the most at this course right now.

Sleeper: Danny Lee (100-1) -- I know he closed 74-71-77, but this number is way too high given his history at this event and recent buzz around that 64 at Bethpage.