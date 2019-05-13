2019 PGA Championship odds, field: Tiger Woods remains the betting favorite at Bethpage Black
Not much has changed to the PGA Championship odds since Big Cat won the Masters
It is not uncommon for Tiger Woods to be the favorite at a major championship. What has been uncommon in recent years, however, is Woods being a deserving favorite at a major championship like he is this week at Bethpage Black for the 2019 PGA Championship.
Take his name out of it (or try to). Look at the statistical profile -- seventh in strokes gained this season, two wins in his last seven stroke play starts, former winner at Bethpage, top 10 in each of the last three majors. Wouldn't you make that player, regardless of his name, the favorite this week?
Now add in the fact that it's Tiger freaking Woods, and it's easy to understand why he's been tabbed as the front-runner at 9-1 over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who are both at 10-1. That doesn't mean he's going to win, of course, but it does mean that he -- I legitimately cannot believe I'm writing this -- should.
Here's a look at everyone who is 20-1 or better before we get to a few of the longer odds.
- Tiger Woods: 9-1
- Brooks Koepka: 10-1
- Dustin Johnson: 10-1
- Rory McIlroy: 12-1
- Rickie Fowler: 16-1
- Justin Thomas: 18-1
- Jon Rahm: 18-1
- Justin Rose: 20-1
One player who has three straight top 10s at majors -- Francesco Molinari -- is not included on this list. In terms of value, I think there's a lot with Thomas (who hasn't played since the Masters) and Rose (who nearly won Quail Hollow two weeks ago).
Here are the rest of the odds down to the 60-1 guys.
- Jason Day: 25-1
- Francesco Molinari: 25-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 25-1
- Xander Schauffele: 25-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 30-1
- Jordan Spieth: 30-1
- Tony Finau: 30-1
- Patrick Cantlay: 40-1
- Matt Kuchar: 50-1
- Paul Casey: 50-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 50-1
- Adam Scott: 50-1
- Patrick Reed: 50-1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1
- Phil Mickelson: 60-1
- Bubba Watson: 60-1
- Sergio Garcia: 60-1
- Henrik Stenson: 60-1
- Gary Woodland: 60-1
- Kevin Kisner: 60-1
- Ian Poulter: 60-1
I love Molinari, Casey, Matsuyama, Garcia and Woodland, and I extremely dislike Spieth and Mickelson at those numbers. Regardless, don't let the Tiger headlines and stories distract you. The odds to be had toward the middle here are valuable for former major winners, players with great form or golfers with a nice history at Bethpage (or all three, like Garcia).
