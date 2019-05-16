2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Round 1 with Tiger Woods, complete field list Thursday

Upon the release of the 2019 PGA Championship tee times, there weren't a lot of surprises -- only the reminder that Tiger Woods really did win a major championship, and that in and of itself remains a stunner. Woods will be grouped with the two other most-recent major champions, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari, on Thursday and Friday at Bethpage Black as the 101st PGA Championship kicks into gear in Farmingdale, New York.

That's not the only huge group, though. Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day -- all former PGA Championship winners -- are playing together in the afternoon (1:38 p.m. ET on Thursday) following the 8:24 a.m. tee time from Tiger and friends. Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose (8:02 a.m. on Thursday) will all play together over the first few days as well. The Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott group (7:40 a.m. on Thursday) took a hit with Justin Thomas pulling out, though Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth (1:16 p.m. on Thursday) round out the last of the super groups playing together the first two days.

The PGA Championship, of course, represents the first major of the year with a full field, and Thursday and Friday will be an absolute slog at a course like Bethpage. But at least it will be a slog that's enjoyable to watch. Here's a look at all the tee times for Thursday's round in New York for the second of four majors in 2019.

2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

Hole No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun

6:56 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell

7:07 a.m. -- Ben An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam

7:18 a.m. -- John O'Learn, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley

7:29 a.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Sam Ryder

7:40 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

7:51 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones

8:02 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li

8:13 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III

8:24 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt

8:35 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace

8:46 a.m. -- Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer

8:57 a.m. -- Craig Bowden, Adam Long, TBD

12:10 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch

12:21 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian, Jr., Lucas Glover

12:32 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

12:43 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

12:54 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland

1:05 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley

1:16 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1:27 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

1:38 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

1:49 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

2:00 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman

2:11 p.m. -- Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley

2:22 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama

Hole No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay

6:56 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin

7:07 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa

7:18 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne

7:29 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood

7:40 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas , Adam Scott

7:51 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

8:13 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren

8:24 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods

8:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira

8:46 a.m. -- Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer

8:57 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjae Im

12:10 p.m. -- Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak

12:21 p.m. -- Alex Björk, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher

12:32 p.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer

12:43 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:54 p.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly

1:05 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

1:16 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach

1:27 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour

1:38 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

1:49 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon

2:00 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis

2:11 p.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim

2:22 p.m. -- Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas

