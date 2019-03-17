2019 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $12.5 million pool

The biggest purse in golf history is at stake on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass

A collection of 73 golfers will be playing for more prize money than has ever been doled out at a professional golf tournament on Sunday at the 2019 Players Championship. A total of $12.5 million will be distributed with the winner getting a whopping $2.25 million.

This $1.5 million increase is not only the biggest purse in Players history, it's also the biggest current purse in golf and the biggest one in golf history, too. As if playing for one of the most coveted titles in the world wasn't already enough pressure.

Finishing last isn't all that bad either as 70th gets $25,000, and the three golfers below that will get something similar. Here's a look at how all the money is distributed as players in the top 10 duke it out for ridiculous sums of money come Sunday afternoon.

  1. $2,250,000
  2. $1,350,000
  3. $850,000
  4. $600,000
  5. $500,000
  6. $450,000
  7. $418,750
  8. $387,500
  9. $362,500
  10. $337,500
  11. $312,500
  12. $287,500
  13. $262,500
  14. $237,500
  15. $225,000
  16. $212,500
  17. $200,000
  18. $187,500
  19. $175,000
  20. $162,500
  21. $150,000
  22. $140,000
  23. $130,000
  24. $120,000
  25. $110,000
  26. $100,000
  27. $96,250
  28. $92,500
  29. $88,750
  30. $85,000
  31. $81,250
  32. $77,500
  33. $73,750
  34. $70,625
  35. $67,500
  36. $64,375
  37. $61,250
  38. $58,750
  39. $56,250
  40. $53,750
  41. $51,250
  42. $48,750
  43. $46,250
  44. $43,750
  45. $41,250
  46. $38,750
  47. $36,250
  48. $34,250
  49. $32,500
  50. $31,500
  51. $30,750
  52. $30,000
  53. $29,500
  54. $29,000
  55. $28,750
  56. $28,500
  57. $28,250
  58. $28,000
  59. $27,750
  60. $27,500
  61. $27,250
  62. $27,000
  63. $26,750
  64. $26,500
  65. $26,250
  66. $26,000
  67. $25,750
  68. $25,500
  69. $25,250
  70. $25,000
CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

