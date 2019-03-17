2019 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $12.5 million pool
The biggest purse in golf history is at stake on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass
A collection of 73 golfers will be playing for more prize money than has ever been doled out at a professional golf tournament on Sunday at the 2019 Players Championship. A total of $12.5 million will be distributed with the winner getting a whopping $2.25 million.
This $1.5 million increase is not only the biggest purse in Players history, it's also the biggest current purse in golf and the biggest one in golf history, too. As if playing for one of the most coveted titles in the world wasn't already enough pressure.
Finishing last isn't all that bad either as 70th gets $25,000, and the three golfers below that will get something similar. Here's a look at how all the money is distributed as players in the top 10 duke it out for ridiculous sums of money come Sunday afternoon.
- $2,250,000
- $1,350,000
- $850,000
- $600,000
- $500,000
- $450,000
- $418,750
- $387,500
- $362,500
- $337,500
- $312,500
- $287,500
- $262,500
- $237,500
- $225,000
- $212,500
- $200,000
- $187,500
- $175,000
- $162,500
- $150,000
- $140,000
- $130,000
- $120,000
- $110,000
- $100,000
- $96,250
- $92,500
- $88,750
- $85,000
- $81,250
- $77,500
- $73,750
- $70,625
- $67,500
- $64,375
- $61,250
- $58,750
- $56,250
- $53,750
- $51,250
- $48,750
- $46,250
- $43,750
- $41,250
- $38,750
- $36,250
- $34,250
- $32,500
- $31,500
- $30,750
- $30,000
- $29,500
- $29,000
- $28,750
- $28,500
- $28,250
- $28,000
- $27,750
- $27,500
- $27,250
- $27,000
- $26,750
- $26,500
- $26,250
- $26,000
- $25,750
- $25,500
- $25,250
- $25,000
-
Players Champ, Tiger tee times for Rd. 4
The first big one of this season concludes on Sunday in what should be a thrilling final r...
-
Cases for who will win at TPC Sawgrass
After a wild Saturday, the table is set for four ... OK, maybe five ... golfers in Sunday's...
-
2019 Players Championship: Rahm on top
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy entered the day atop the leaderboard and are just one bac...
-
Tiger, Na crack up after birdies on 17
This was a really cool moment between two guys who were struggling on Saturday
-
Tiger shoots even-par 72 in Rd. 3
It was a tale of two nines on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass
-
How to watch 2019 Players Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Players Championship live all week