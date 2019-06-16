2019 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $12.5 million pool

With just one round to go in the 119th edition of the United States Open, a massive $12.5 million is on the line to be split between the eventual winner and the other 78 golfers who made this year's cut. This purse is the largest among the year's four majors -- and tied for the biggest in golf (The Players Championship) -- with the Masters ($11.5 million), PGA Championship ($11 million) and Open Championship ($10.5 million) all following behind the U.S. Open. Of course, fewer golfers normally make the cut in those events, and this is the USGA's signature event of the entire season.

Just a few strokes can mean tends or hundreds of thousands of dollars, and golfers who wind up tied for spots could cost themselves just as much by not being in a solo place. This year's winner will bring home a cool $2.25 million with the runner-up taking $1.35 million. (Should there be a tie for second, those payouts will decrease significantly.)

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2019 U.S. Open. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.