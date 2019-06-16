2019 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $12.5 million pool

Breaking down the entire prize pool and what's on the line at Pebble Beach on Sunday

With just one round to go in the 119th edition of the United States Open, a massive $12.5 million is on the line to be split between the eventual winner and the other 78 golfers who made this year's cut. This purse is the largest among the year's four majors -- and tied for the biggest in golf (The Players Championship) -- with the Masters ($11.5 million), PGA Championship ($11 million) and Open Championship ($10.5 million) all following behind the U.S. Open. Of course, fewer golfers normally make the cut in those events, and this is the USGA's signature event of the entire season.

Just a few strokes can mean tends or hundreds of thousands of dollars, and golfers who wind up tied for spots could cost themselves just as much by not being in a solo place. This year's winner will bring home a cool $2.25 million with the runner-up taking $1.35 million. (Should there be a tie for second, those payouts will decrease significantly.)

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2019 U.S. Open. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

  1. $2,250,000
  2. $1,350,000
  3. $830,466
  4. $582,175
  5. $484,896
  6. $429,951
  7. $387,617
  8. $347,157
  9. $314,190 
  10. $288,590 
  11. $263,365 
  12. $243,509 
  13. $226,901 
  14. $209,418 
  15. $194,433
  16. $181,945
  17. $171,955
  18. $161,965
  19. $151,975
  20. $141,984
  21. $133,368
  22. $124,751
  23. $116,385
  24. $108,642
  25. $101,899
  26. $96,155
  27. $91,784
  28. $87,913
  29. $84,167
  30. $80,420
  31. $76,674
  32. $72,928
  33. $69,181
  34. $65,810
  35. $63,062
  36. $60,315
  37. $57,693
  38. $55,195
  39. $52,698
  40. $50,200
  41. $47,702
  42. $45,205
  43. $42,707
  44. $40,210
  45. $37,712
  46. $35,465
  47. $33,217
  48. $31,094
  49. $29,845
  50. $28,596
  51. $27,847
  52. $27,223
  53. $26,723
  54. $26,473
  55. $26,224
  56. $25,974
  57. $25,724
  58. $25,474
  59. $25,225
  60. $24,975
  61. $24,725
  62. $24,475
  63. $24,226
  64. $23,226
  65. $23,726
  66. $23,476
  67. $23,227
  68. $22,977
  69. $22,727
  70. $22,477
  71. $22,228
  72. $21,978
  73. $21,728
  74. $21,478
  75. $21,229
CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories