2019 Zurich Classic: Golf live stream, watch online, round start time, radio, TV channel

The 2019 Zurich Classic is underway in New Orleans, though it hasn't been without its share of weather issues. First-round action on Thursday was hampered heavily by a delay caused by heavy rain and lightning, which of course has forced the PGA Tour team event to kick things into high gear as the weekend hits.

Round 2 on Friday was suspended due to darkness as a result of Round 1 taking the weather hit on Thursday, with the duo of Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III holding a slim lead at the top of the leaderboard. They'll look to hold off the rest of the pack on Saturday as the second round will continue on with an early start time in the Big Easy.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 2-3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio