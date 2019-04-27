2019 Zurich Classic: Golf live stream, watch online, round start time, radio, TV channel
Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka will all be in attendance for this team event
The 2019 Zurich Classic is underway in New Orleans, though it hasn't been without its share of weather issues. First-round action on Thursday was hampered heavily by a delay caused by heavy rain and lightning, which of course has forced the PGA Tour team event to kick things into high gear as the weekend hits.
Round 2 on Friday was suspended due to darkness as a result of Round 1 taking the weather hit on Thursday, with the duo of Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III holding a slim lead at the top of the leaderboard. They'll look to hold off the rest of the pack on Saturday as the second round will continue on with an early start time in the Big Easy.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 2-3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Zurich Classic: Malnati, Hurley lead
After a long delay on Thursday, Round 2 was suspended on Friday due to darkness
-
-
-
-
-
