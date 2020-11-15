With three days and 54 holes of the 2020 Masters in the books, there is a clear favorite to bring home the green jacket. Dustin Johnson is the odds-on favorite entering Sunday's final round, sitting at -300 to win his first Masters.

Johnston at 16 under is four shots clear of the field and just one of two golfers in the history of Augusta National to shoot a 200 through 54 holes. He is also the only golfer in Masters history to post scores of 65 or better in two rounds of the same tournament. In other words, somebody better try and stop him because D.J. is on an absolute tear.

The question indeed is whether anyone will stop Johnson ... or perhaps he will contribute to stopping himself. The simple fact is that Johnson has blown three prior 54-hole leads at majors, though he never led any of those tournaments by four strokes. The other fact? Those closest to D.J. on the leaderboard are not exactly burners. Justin Thomas is probably his biggest threat, and he's six shots back.

Here's a look at the golfers with the best odds of winning the final major of 2020 after three days of action at Augusta National. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide so you know exactly how to watch the action through the final two days. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

2020 Masters odds, field



Dustin Johnson: 1/3

Sung-Jae Im, Cameron Smith: 14-1

Abraham Ancer: 16-1

Justin Thomas: 22-1

Jon Rahm: 33-1

Dylan Frittelli: 40-1



Rory McIlroy: 50-1

2020 Masters picks

Picks made on Wednesday and updated Thursday

Winner -- Justin Thomas (9/2): Thomas was my pick before the event began, so I'm obviously excited to see him in pole position after one round. The reason I like Thomas is because he's able to keep his head on straight at majors, and he's improved in every single Masters he's played, going from T39 in 2016 to T22, T17 and T12 last year. Thomas has the type of game that can take advantage of these wet conditions, even though he may not bomb the ball like DeChambeau or even McIlroy.

Sleeper -- Rickie Fowler (33-1): Fowler may be a name, but he's not a winner at majors. So despite the decent odds here, I still consider him a sleeper. Fowler is 3 under through his first nine, and while we've seen him start hot at majors before, he seems relaxed and willing to take what's coming to him early in his first round. If he can close strong over his second nine, Fowler may quickly find himself just a couple shots off the lead and still going strong on Day 2.

Top 10 lock -- Tiger Woods: Only once when Woods has posted an opening round like this as defending champion at a major has he not finished in the top 10. In that event, the 2007 Open, he finished T12. The other three times? He won. Granted, those circumstances all came 15-20 years ago, but while he may struggle elsewhere, Tiger is seemingly still Tiger at Augusta National. He knows this course. He owns this course. Even if Woods slowly fades over the weekend, I don't think he's going to slide enough to fall out of the top 10.

Star who definitely won't win -- Bryson DeChambeau: Oh boy am I going against the grain here. Even though DeChambeau posted a double bogey just a couple holes into his Masters, he powered through to finish 2 under for the round. That's impressive. But Augusta National is difficult to tame, and DeChambeau just got a taste of it on Thursday. He will have a lot of work to do to master this course -- no pun intended -- over the final three days and win. Again, risky pick for me.

Top 5 in order: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

Lowest round: 65 (-7)

Winning score: 273 (-15)

Winner's Sunday score: 69 (-3)