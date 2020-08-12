The 2020 Masters, pushed to Nov. 12-15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held this fall without patrons or guests allowed on the grounds, Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday.

"Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic," said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley. "As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

"Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.

"Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021."

Those with 2020 Masters tickets will get the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.

