Haotong Li followed up his first-round 67 with a 5-under par 65 on Friday at the 2020 PGA Championship. The leader in the clubhouse and likely 36-hole leader entering Saturday's third round seems to like TPC Harding Park so much that he simply refuses to leave for an extended period of time.

Despite his Friday round concluding at around noon PT, he has been spotted on the range hours after he finished his 18 holes. Though he took a break from TPC Harding Park in between for lunch and a nap, nearly five hours after his round concluded -- with Round 2 wrapping up for the afternoon session -- Li was still working his irons and surveying the putting greens to get in more reps.

Here's a look at your 36-hole leader, who is seemingly becoming one with TPC Harding Park -- rest be damned.

It's not as if Li has a whole lot to hate about his first two days. He's played exceptionally well -- Thursday he crushed off the tees, Friday he cleaned up on the greens -- and put together the foundation on which a potential major champion can stand.

Even he's surprised by how well he's played.

"I didn't even think I could play like this this week, especially, like you said, got no confidence," he said Friday.

It's hard to imagine staying on a course the entirety of the day helps propel him to a strong finish, but Li is 8 under on the week and on a blistering pace to finish ahead of his previous-best finish of T36 at the PGA Championship.

Hopefully, he has not tired himself out.