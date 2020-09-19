The U.S. Open is on the line for the 120th time this week as third-round action begins Saturday at Winged Foot in southern New York. Through there will again be no crowd in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golfers have adapted to the surroundings well at prior events. That said, a number of star golfers were eliminated from contention after a rough second day of action Friday, leaving a halved field to compete for the national championship starting with Moving Day.

Patrick Reed opens Saturday's third round with a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau atop a stacked leaderboard that also features Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm within five shots of the leader. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Tony FInau and others are lurking a bit further back, which means the U.S. Open is legitimately up for grabs on a day that could spell trouble for even the best golfers in the world.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday with U.S. Open live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 3. Be sure to follow along! As far as watching U.S. Open golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the major as you can on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, September 19

Early coverage: 9-11 a.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8:10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.