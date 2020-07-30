With inclement weather expected in the Memphis area on Friday, tee times for the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational have been moved up to start between 8-10 a.m. ET in hopes that the entire second round is played before weather threatens playing conditions.

The trios to watch are fairly obvious as the featured groups are completely loaded. The most entertaining groups on Thursday included the Bryson DeChambeau-Jon Rahm-Rickie Fowler group that included DeChambeau trying to get a drop because of fire ants and Fowler shooting a lights-out 64. The other great one was the Brooks Koepka-Viktor Hovland-Patrick Reed group that includes current leader, Koepka, who shot 62 in Round 1.

We should get more of the same, if only at an earlier time on Friday in Round 2 as 45 of the 50 best in the world tee it up again at the last WGC event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. Below are the tee times for Round 2 on Friday.

All times Eastern. Featured groups are italicized.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, Friday pairings

Tee No. 1

8 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Matt Wallace, Jazz Janewattananond

8:10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Max Homa, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:20 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell, Jason Day

8:30 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Danny Willett

8:40 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, C.T. Pan, Ian Poulter

8:50 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Haotong Li, Robert MacIntyre

9:00 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Matt Jones, Sebastian Soderberg

9:10 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Sung Kang, Billy Horschel

9:20 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer

9:30 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

9:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler

9:50 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

10:00 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick



Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen, Christian Bezuidenhout

8:10 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Victor Perez

8:20 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Tyrrel Hatton, Shane Lowry

8:30 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

8:50 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson, Adam Hadwin

9:00 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Lewis, Shaun Norris

9:10 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley

9:20 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Kevin Streelman, Lucas Herbert

9:30 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

9:40 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger

9:50 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen

10:00 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Scottie Scheffler, Erik van Rooyen