Just like last week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, this week's Zozo Championship has moved from the worst time zone for golf fans in the United States trying to watch live golf to the best time zone. The Zozo was moved from Japan to Thousand Oaks, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Tiger Woods will tee it up for four rounds with some of the biggest stars in the game.

With the unusual schedule brought on by the global pandemic, this event is actually a precursor to the final major of 2020 -- the Masters in November. Some of the biggest stars of the sport -- including Woods -- will be using this no-cut event to get their final preparations in for Augusta.

With three rounds in the books now in California, we're in for an exciting finish in California. Justin Thomas sits atop the leaderboard at 19 under, but right behind at 18 under is Jon Rahm. So, two of the best players in the world -- ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively -- are set to duel it out on Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio