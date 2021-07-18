The 149th Open Championship concluded Sunday with 24-year-old Collin Morikawa conquering Royal St. George's for his second career major. In doing so, Morikawa became the first golfer in history to two majors in his debut at those events (the other being the 2020 PGA Championship) and just the eighth to capture two majors before the age of 25.

The R&A announced earlier this month that it has boosted the purse for the 2021 Open to $11.5 million, which is on par with the three other major championships. The share for the event's Champion Golfer of the Year increased to $2.07 million, up modestly from $1.94 million two years ago, while the increase represents a $750,000 overall bump from 2019. The $11.5 million purse is the same as the Masters but slightly less than the U.S. Open ($12.5 million) and PGA Championship ($12 million).

"We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship's stature in world sport," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. "As the only men's major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of 200 million pounds over 10 years in growing golf around the world."

This is all a far cry from the first 31 Opens, which included purses under 100 pounds and some of which did not include a payout at all. This year's purse is tantamount to a little over 8 million pounds. The Open first surpassed the 5 million pounds mark at none other than Royal St. George's when Darren Clarke won back in 2011.

Here's a look at the payouts for everyone who made the cut at the 149th Open.

2021 Open Championship prize money, payouts

Total purse: $11.5 million

1. $2,070,000 -- Collin Morikawa

2. $1,198,000 -- Jordan Spieth

3. $768,000 -- Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

4. $597,000

5. $480,000 -- Dylan Frittelli

6. $416,000 -- Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

7. $357,000

8. $301,500 -- Dustin Johnson, Robert MacIntyre, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler

9. $264,000

10. $238,500

11. $217,000

12. $192,500 -- Viktor Hovland, Emiliano Grillo, Shane Lowry

13. $180,750

14. $170,000

15. $157,750 -- Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Marcel Siem, Corey Conners

16. $145,000

17. $138,000

18. $131,500

19. $126,000 -- Brandt Snedeker, Brian Harman, Aaron Rai, Webb Simpson, Kevin Streelman, Justin Harding

20. $120,000

21. $114,500

22. $108,500

23. $103,000

24. $97,000

25. $94,000

26. $90,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Byeong Hun An, Ian Poulter, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tingle, Andy Sullivan

27. $86,500

28. $83,500

29. $80,000

30. $76,000

31. $73,250

32. $69,500

33. $67,250 -- Bryson DeChambeau, Benjamin Hebert, Tommy Fleetwood, Talor Gooch, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, Cameron Smith

34. $65,250

35. $63,000

36. $60,500

37. $57,500

38. $54,750

39. $52,750

40. $51,000 -- JC Ritchie, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Daniel Van Tonder, Dean Burmester, Matt Wallace

41. $49,000

42. $46,500

43. $44,500

44. $42,000

45. $39,500

46. $37,500 -- Jazz Janewattananond, Adam Scott, Harris English, Johannes Veerman, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

47. $36,000

48. $34,500

49. $33,000

50. $32,250

51. $31,500

52. $31,000

53. $30,500 -- Rickie Fowler, Chan Kim, Billy Horschel, Marcus Armitage, Jonathan Thomson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

54. $30,000

55. $29,500

56. $29,100

57. $28,800

58. $28,600

59. $28,400 -- Ryosuke Kinoshita, Joaquin Niemann, Chez Reavie, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid, Antoine Rozner

60. $28,200

61. $28,000

62. $27,900

63. $27,800

64. $27,700

65. $27,500

66. $27,300

67. $27,100 -- Brendan Steele, Richard Bland, Jack Senior, Sam Horsfield, Ryan Fox

68. $26,900

69. $26,700

70. $26,500

Others receiving payouts: Padraig Harrington, Kevin Kisner, Richard Mansell, Yuxin Lin, Poom Saksansin, Sam Burns