The 149th Open Championship concluded Sunday with 24-year-old Collin Morikawa conquering Royal St. George's for his second career major. In doing so, Morikawa became the first golfer in history to two majors in his debut at those events (the other being the 2020 PGA Championship) and just the eighth to capture two majors before the age of 25.
The R&A announced earlier this month that it has boosted the purse for the 2021 Open to $11.5 million, which is on par with the three other major championships. The share for the event's Champion Golfer of the Year increased to $2.07 million, up modestly from $1.94 million two years ago, while the increase represents a $750,000 overall bump from 2019. The $11.5 million purse is the same as the Masters but slightly less than the U.S. Open ($12.5 million) and PGA Championship ($12 million).
"We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship's stature in world sport," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. "As the only men's major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of 200 million pounds over 10 years in growing golf around the world."
This is all a far cry from the first 31 Opens, which included purses under 100 pounds and some of which did not include a payout at all. This year's purse is tantamount to a little over 8 million pounds. The Open first surpassed the 5 million pounds mark at none other than Royal St. George's when Darren Clarke won back in 2011.
Here's a look at the payouts for everyone who made the cut at the 149th Open.
2021 Open Championship prize money, payouts
Total purse: $11.5 million
1. $2,070,000 -- Collin Morikawa
2. $1,198,000 -- Jordan Spieth
3. $768,000 -- Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
4. $597,000
5. $480,000 -- Dylan Frittelli
6. $416,000 -- Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes
7. $357,000
8. $301,500 -- Dustin Johnson, Robert MacIntyre, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler
9. $264,000
10. $238,500
11. $217,000
12. $192,500 -- Viktor Hovland, Emiliano Grillo, Shane Lowry
13. $180,750
14. $170,000
15. $157,750 -- Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Marcel Siem, Corey Conners
16. $145,000
17. $138,000
18. $131,500
19. $126,000 -- Brandt Snedeker, Brian Harman, Aaron Rai, Webb Simpson, Kevin Streelman, Justin Harding
20. $120,000
21. $114,500
22. $108,500
23. $103,000
24. $97,000
25. $94,000
26. $90,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Byeong Hun An, Ian Poulter, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tingle, Andy Sullivan
27. $86,500
28. $83,500
29. $80,000
30. $76,000
31. $73,250
32. $69,500
33. $67,250 -- Bryson DeChambeau, Benjamin Hebert, Tommy Fleetwood, Talor Gooch, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, Cameron Smith
34. $65,250
35. $63,000
36. $60,500
37. $57,500
38. $54,750
39. $52,750
40. $51,000 -- JC Ritchie, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Daniel Van Tonder, Dean Burmester, Matt Wallace
41. $49,000
42. $46,500
43. $44,500
44. $42,000
45. $39,500
46. $37,500 -- Jazz Janewattananond, Adam Scott, Harris English, Johannes Veerman, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
47. $36,000
48. $34,500
49. $33,000
50. $32,250
51. $31,500
52. $31,000
53. $30,500 -- Rickie Fowler, Chan Kim, Billy Horschel, Marcus Armitage, Jonathan Thomson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
54. $30,000
55. $29,500
56. $29,100
57. $28,800
58. $28,600
59. $28,400 -- Ryosuke Kinoshita, Joaquin Niemann, Chez Reavie, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid, Antoine Rozner
60. $28,200
61. $28,000
62. $27,900
63. $27,800
64. $27,700
65. $27,500
66. $27,300
67. $27,100 -- Brendan Steele, Richard Bland, Jack Senior, Sam Horsfield, Ryan Fox
68. $26,900
69. $26,700
70. $26,500
Others receiving payouts: Padraig Harrington, Kevin Kisner, Richard Mansell, Yuxin Lin, Poom Saksansin, Sam Burns