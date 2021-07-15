The first round of the 2021 Open Championship is in the books, and Louis Oosthuizen finds himself for a second consecutive major in the same spot at the 18-hole mark as he did at last month's U.S. Open: atop of the leaderboard. Oosthuizen fired an opening-round 6-under 64 on Thursday and enters Round 2 at Royal St. George's as the solo leader of the tournament.
Oosthuizen propelled his way to the top of the leaderboard after a strong showing from the 4:58 a.m. ET tee time slot Thursday, but he will get a brunch start on Friday with his second round set to go off at 9:59 a.m. ET. Like Round 1, he'll be paired with reigning champion Shane Lowry and world No. 2 Jon Rahm.
The mid-morning flight of tee times is comprised of a number of other contenders as well with Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman -- both one shot off the lead -- also slated to start Round 2 in the 9:00 hour. They will precede a loaded final few flights that features Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler, both of whom played their way into the red in Round 1.
Let's take a look at the entire set of Friday tee times at the 149th Open Championship with every golfer starting at No. 1. Be sure to check out the full Open schedule and coverage guide. All times Eastern
2021 Open tee times, Round 2 pairings
- 1:35 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft
- 1:46 a.m.: Daniel Van Tonder, Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring
- 1:57 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid
- 2:08 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers
- 2:19 a.m.: Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman
- 2:30 a.m.: John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike,
- 2:41 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan
- 2:52 a.m.: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin
- 3:03 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
- 3:14 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace
- 3:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz
- 3:36 a.m.: Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow
- 3:47 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert
- 4:03 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 4:14 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab
- 4:25 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris
- 4:36 a.m.: Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem
- 4:47 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
- 4:58 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 5:09 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 5:20 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
- 5:31 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar
- 5:42 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson
- 5:53 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin
- 6:04 a.m.: Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia
- 6:15 a.m.: Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton
- 6:36 a.m.: Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage
- 6:47 a.m.: Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
- 6:58 a.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos
- 7:09 a.m.: Alex Noren, J.C. Ritchie, Richard Mansell
- 7:20 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd
- 7:31 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee
- 7:42 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry
- 7:53 a.m.: Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter
- 8:04 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
- 8:15 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen
- 8:26 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long
- 8:37 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior
- 8:48 a.m.: Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson
- 9:04 a.m.: Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer
- 9:15 a.m.: Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo
- 9:26 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
- 9:37 a.m.: Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli
- 9:48 a.m.: Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi
- 9:59 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
- 10:10 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
- 10:21 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
- 10:32 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin
- 10:43 a.m.: Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie
- 10:54 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:05 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider
- 11:16 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall