The first round of the 2021 Open Championship is in the books, and Louis Oosthuizen finds himself for a second consecutive major in the same spot at the 18-hole mark as he did at last month's U.S. Open: atop of the leaderboard. Oosthuizen fired an opening-round 6-under 64 on Thursday and enters Round 2 at Royal St. George's as the solo leader of the tournament.

Oosthuizen propelled his way to the top of the leaderboard after a strong showing from the 4:58 a.m. ET tee time slot Thursday, but he will get a brunch start on Friday with his second round set to go off at 9:59 a.m. ET. Like Round 1, he'll be paired with reigning champion Shane Lowry and world No. 2 Jon Rahm.

The mid-morning flight of tee times is comprised of a number of other contenders as well with Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman -- both one shot off the lead -- also slated to start Round 2 in the 9:00 hour. They will precede a loaded final few flights that features Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler, both of whom played their way into the red in Round 1.

Let's take a look at the entire set of Friday tee times at the 149th Open Championship with every golfer starting at No. 1. Be sure to check out the full Open schedule and coverage guide. All times Eastern



Rick Gehman and Kyle Porter break down and react to Thursday's action at the Open Championship. Follow & listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

2021 Open tee times, Round 2 pairings

