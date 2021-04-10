Justin Rose still sits at the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 Masters, but after shooting even par when nearly half the field finished in red numbers, his lead evaporated and now we've got a wide open tournament heading into the weekend at Augusta National.

Perhaps the most significant development in terms of Rose's potential to convert an 18-hole and 36-hole lead into a Masters victory is the changes at the top of the odds board. Over at William Hill Sportsbook, Rose remains on the top tier of golfers with odds to win but he has been passed by both Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Spieth, at 5 under for the championship after shooting 68 on Friday, is two strokes behind Rose but has become the new betting favorite at 4-1. Thomas is one of more than a handful of golfers tied for sixth place on the leaderboard but he's second on the odds board with 5-1 odds, followed by Rose at 11/2.

From there it's a noticeable drop down to the next tier, where Masters rookie Will Zalatoris checks in at 11-1 and then a trio of notables with Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman all at 14-1. Harman and Zalatoris are both tied for second, one shot back from Rose, but the oddsmakers are suggesting here that their chances of not only catching the leader but holding off the rest of the pack aren't as strong as the two major winners at the top of the odds board. If you want some interesting long shots heading into Saturday's third round, Bryson DeChambeau has 25-1 odds after shooting a 67 on Friday and Jon Rahm has 45-1 odds after shooting even par for the second straight round.

Check out the top of the odds board below after Friday's second round at the 2021 Masters.